Kyra Sedgwick Says She and Husband Kevin Bacon 'Have to Hide' This One Thing When They Work Together

The couple, who met on a movie set, are reuniting on-screen for the upcoming rom-com 'Connescence'

Kyra Sedgwick/instagram Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick on the set of their upcoming film 'Connescene'

When Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick clock into work, they have to leave their decades-long rapport at the door.

The longtime couple, who met on the set of 1988’s Lemon Sky and again joined forces for the 2004 films Cavedweller and The Woodsman, are reuniting as costars in the upcoming film Connescence.

On Monday's episode of The View, Sedgwick, 58, explained the difficulty of concealing the chemistry they’ve developed through over 35 years of marriage when acting together.

After host Sara Haines asked the actress if being in love makes it easier to play love interests onscreen, Sedgwick said sometimes it has the exact opposite effect.

"I think the thing that you have to hide is the fact that you’ve known each other for 35 years,” she said. “You’re usually playing strangers who meet.”

She continued, “It’s a rom-com — it’s far from coming out so don’t go looking for it yet — and hopefully we’re good enough actors that you will believe us and buy into these characters. And of course you will, because it’s not us at all.”

Dash/Lee Daniels/Kobal/Shutterstock Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in 'The Woodsman'

And Sedgwick has nothing but good things to say about working with her longtime beau, 65, on the upcoming rom-com, telling the hosts that “it’s great working together.”

“It’s really fun,” she added.

Reflecting on another one of the couple’s on-screen moments together, Haines brought up the pair’s “crazy intimacy scene” in the 1991 film Pyrates.

"That’s right, that’s right,” Sedgwick recalled of the film, which follows a couple whose intimate moments cause fires.

“So was that harder,” Haines said, and the actress agreed, “Yes, definitely.”

"‘Cause again, you’re trying to make it look like this is the first time,” Sedgwick added. “And it’s definitely not!”

Last month, Sedgwick shared a photo of herself and Bacon behind the scenes of Connescence on Instagram, where the couple has built up quite the audience with their sweet (and musical!) couple's content.

She captioned the picture, a shot of the pair smiling and posing arm-in-arm, “On set shooting Connescence with my favorite scene partner.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

In the film, which is written and directed by The King of Queens creator Michael J. Weithorn, Bacon stars as a security guard named Stan, who meets Sedgwick's Cynthia after he stops an attempted robbery at her home.

"From this chance encounter grows a charged and dynamic friendship — first as late-night text sessions filled with humor and intimate revelations, growing into something that shakes the foundation of both their lives," reads the synopsis, per Deadline.

Also joining Bacon and Sedgwick on the project is the couple’s son Travis, 34, who composed the film's music. The pair also share a daughter, Sosie, 32, who followed in her parents’ actor footsteps.

"It's great working with your family, and it's complicated working with your family," Sedgwick told PEOPLE in March 2023.

"But you know no one's going anywhere, so that's kind of nice," she added. “You can struggle through it and puzzle through it together.”

