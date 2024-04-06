Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Shiny Chanel Bikini During Tropical Getaway: 'Back in Paradise'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a look at her sunny beach outing on Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is catching some rays in style!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, shared a collection of sizzling vacation pics on Instagram on April 6 — as she hit a tropical island for some fun in the sun in a Chanel bikini.

Without revealing the destination to her followers, the mogul wrote in the post's caption that she was "back in paradise," as the images showed her surrounded by palm trees, blue water, sand and some rocky cliffs.

While most of the photos captured Jenner posing in her black-and-silver Chanel swimsuit, others put an emphasis on her sandy location. One image even showed Jenner's vibrant nails, a closer look at the rings she was wearing and her wet hair — all of which completed the beach-day look.

In addition to the rings, Jenner wore multiple silver earrings and even brought a few knitted bags and some black flip-flops with her to the beach.

In one image, Jenner held her hands to her face as she stood in front of the sun, with her $9,950 Chanel bikini shimmering.

The bikini — which appeared to be the brand's Rhinestone Black Two-Piece Swimsuit after Jenner tagged Chanel in her pics — comes from Karl Lagerfeld's 1995 runway show, per the company's website. It features a sequin black-tie top and a pair of V-shaped black thong bottoms.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shows off her Chanel bikini during a beach getaway on April 6, 2024

Jenner hasn't been shy this year about showing off her bikini collection. Back in January, she uploaded a few pics of herself rocking a strapless green number in the California sun, and in February, she showed off a simple black triangle bikini top and matching bottoms.

Jenner's eye for style has also earned her a new gig this year. In March, the reality star was announced as brand ambassador for the contemporary footwear brand Sam Edelman, thanks to her “cutting-edge taste."

"This campaign [photographed by Chris Colls] epitomized that fashion is more than just something to wear, it is a source of power,” said Jenner of her looks in the spring/summer 2024 photo shoot.

“I loved the way each pair fit me flawlessly and instilled a sense of confidence and beauty,” she added.

“Kylie Jenner is the complete embodiment of the modern woman — an incredible mother, daughter, sister, friend and entrepreneur," creative director Sam Edelman said in a press release. "Having her as our brand’s face for this [20th anniversary] milestone year is a true testament to the incredible fashion and momentum we plan to bring to our customers, not just this year but for many more to come."



Read the original article on People.