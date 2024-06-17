Kylian Mbappe set for surgery on broken nose

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faces an injury concern at Euro 2024 following France’s 1-0 win over Austria.

Les Bleus kicked off their campaign with a tight victory against Austria in Dusseldorf in Group D.

France were far from their best on the night, as Mbappe’s cross was deflected home for an own goal, in what proved to be the winner.

Mbappe missed a huge chance to clinch the tie late on before being forced off after a clash with Kevin Danso.

The 25-year-old was then booked for illegally re-entering the field of play before being substituted by Didier Deschamps.

Dechamps confirmed in his post match interview that Mbappe has been sent to hospital for surgery on a broken nose.

🚨Mbappe will go for surgery on his broken nose tonight in Dusseldorf https://t.co/udF5CXuv6l — Football España (@footballespana_) June 17, 2024

That has opened up speculation over whether he will be fit for their next game at Euro 2024, against the Netherlands on June 21, in Leipzig.

The quick turnaround between matches is an issue even if Mbappe is able to play with a protective mask.

Deschamps is expected to offer an update on his talisman in the coming days.

Images via Getty Images