Kylian Mbappe injury latest: Custom mask being made but question marks over return date

France are having a custom mask made for Kylian Mbappe in a bid to ensure his Euro 2024 is not over.

It is unclear when the France captain will return after breaking his nose in Monday night’s win over Austria, but French radio network RTL were reporting on Tuesday morning he could be out until the quarter-finals.

President of the French Football Federation (FFF), Philippe Diallo, on Tuesday confirmed Mbappe would “not require an operation” but stressed more time is needed to assess the extent of the injury and the coming days will be crucial.

He said: “The news was rather reassuring in that there is no operation in the short term. Regarding his participation in the rest of the tournament, it is a little premature to give a timetable.”

Kylian Mbappe has been released from position (Getty Images)

Mbappe underwent scans at a hospital in Duesseldorf after Monday night’s game and left there in the early hours of this morning.

The results show that the forward does not currently require surgery and he is hoping to play at the Euros by wearing a protective mask.

Mbappe, who set up the only goal of the game last night when Austria defender Max Wober turned his cross into his own net, broke his nose when his face collided with defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder in the final five minutes of the match.

“Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria v France match this Monday in Duesseldorf,” a statement from the FFF read.

“The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose. The diagnosis was confirmed during radiological examinations at the Duesseldorf hospital.

“Kylian Mbappe has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.

“A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment.”