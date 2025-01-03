Kyler Gordon addresses potential contract extension with Bears

The Chicago Bears' 2024 season has been underwhelming and very much a disappointing one, but there have been some players who have thrived even with the team continuously losing. One of those players is cornerback Kyler Gordon, who enters Week 18 with a 73.3 PFF grade on the season, ranking him 32nd of all players at his position, in a year where his future in Chicago is up for discussion and a potential contract extension in this upcoming offseason.

In the Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Gordon had a forced fumble that he ended up taking to the end zone for what should've been his first NFL touchdown, but the score was called back by the referees. Even as the team's defense has taken a step back in recent weeks, Gordon has found ways to thrive in his own individual play, and now the talk about a contract extension for him has taken center stage.

Speaking to the media this week ahead of the regular season finale against the Green Bay Packers, Gordon was asked about his long-term future in Chicago and expressed his love for the city and their passionate fanbase.

"I love Chicago, love the people and the fans" he said.

It has not been a perfect season for Gordon, but he has thrived in run defense and pass coverage, finding himself in company with above average players at his position per PFF. When asked how he would evaluate his play this season, Gordon mentioned he takes note of both the good and the bad he's put on film this season, and is using it as a way to elevate his game each and every week.

"I look at the good and the bad plays and just try to elevate," he said.

One of the most beloved players on the Bears roster, Gordon should get serious consideration for a contract extension with the team having $82 million in cap space this upcoming offseason. There are many areas on the roster to address, but keeping a core member of the secondary, one who is respected by both teammates and fans, should be a priority for the front office.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Kyler Gordon addresses potential contract extension with Bears