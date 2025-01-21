Kyle Van Noy defends Mark Andrews after fumble, drop vs. Bills: 'It's a team game, defense could have played better.'

Add Kyle Van Noy to the list of Baltimore Ravens coming to the defense of Mark Andrews after he lost a fumble and a dropped would-be game-tying 2-point conversion with 1:33 remaining in Sunday's 27-25 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Andrews did not speak after the game and was not available to the media on Monday, but head coach John Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and safety Kyle Hamilton, among others, supported the tight end and echoed the sentiment that it was a team loss and not on one individual's shoulders.

"You win as a team, you lose as a team," said Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy on this week's episode of "McCoy & Van Noy."

Van Noy, who has been teammates with Andrews since 2023, also brought up Andrews' recovery from a broken leg last season and a car accident that the tight end was involved in on his way to the Ravens' facility during training camp in August.

"Yeah, he had untimely mistakes, but you know, as well as John Harbaugh said, are we in a bunch of these games without Mark?," Van Noy said. "I mean, no, he scored, he scored 10-plus touchdowns, I think 11. Like, so to sit here and say all these things, I just think about what Mark had to go through to get back to even play this year from a broken leg, which I'm sure a lot of people haven't done, but to work that back and to get back ready is tough. Like, it's not easy. People just think players are like these mutant humans and can just do anything, right? Which is cool. That is awesome. If you think I can do that, great. Awesome. You give me more power, why not?

"But, Mark's human and he had to go through breaking his leg and then he had a car accident that was not just a walk over car accident. It was crazy. It was nuts. Like when I was talking to him, it was wild. I can't get into details, but it was shocking. And then to deal with another injury that he was during the beginning of the year. And then to see where he took off. I mean, I think he had the yips maybe for a couple, like a game or two. And to be where he's at now. People were arguing he should have been in the Pro Bowl. So to blame it all on him. It's a team game, defense could have played better. If they don't score, they don't win."

