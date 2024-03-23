Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Joke About What They’re 'Getting in the Divorce' on “Buying Beverly Hills”

The couple navigate their ongoing separation with some moments of levity on season 2 of the Netflix show

THIS POST CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF BUYING BEVERLY HILLS.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation causes plenty of tension on season two of Buying Beverly Hills — but the couple also manage to make light of their situation on occasion.

After news of their separation becomes public during a family trip to Aspen, Richards, 55, and Umansky, 53, discuss how to handle the necessary conversation they're going to have with their kids as they prepare dinner together. While it's a heavy topic, and tense at times, the pair ultimately handle it with a bit of humor.

When Richards puts on a red apron, Umansky jokes that it’s his. “I’m getting that in the divorce," he tells his wife of 27 years. "That’s my apron. You can borrow it for now.”

"You can have it," she banters back, "That's all your getting."

The exchange leads into a more difficult scene for the family, as they sit down with their four daughters: Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 24, Portia Umansky, 16 and Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 35, to address the news.

"We should talk about that now that we’re all here by the way," Richards says. "Because coming out of the blue what happened, it kind of blindsided all of us. I know it was a lot."

She continues, "I really am sorry about that because it’s not fair to you guys. I’m just used to it."



Sophia tells her parents, "This time was different because everyone was reaching out. My phone was blowing up with people reaching out. I opened instagram and it was everywhere. It was definitely hard feeling like maybe I don’t know the whole story."

"We have had a hard year. It is work," Richards admits and Mauricio agrees.



Richards seems to be teary-eyed as she continues, "It’s hard as a parent trying to find the balance with being honest with you guys and not oversharing. Some stuff’s private between [Mauricio and I]. It just is. So I’m sorry if you feel like I haven’t shared enough, but that’s why."

The pair continue to navigate their separation throughout the season, though Mauricio admits in scenes toward the end of the finale that he hasn't had a real conversation with his wife in "two months" and discusses potentially moving out of the family home.



PEOPLE confirmed in July 2023 that the couple had "separated," however Umansky also told PEOPLE last October he and Richards were still working on their marriage. “We’re having a bit of a rough patch,” he said then, adding, “She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel. We’re not just saying that to say that. We actually are not yet throwing in the towel.”

Mauricio and Richards tied the knot in January 1996 after meeting in a nightclub in 1994.

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is now streaming on Netflix.



