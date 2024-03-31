Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Easter with Clips from Their TV Shows amid Separation

The couple announced their separation in July 2023, but have remained on good terms and enjoy spending time with their daughters together

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are spending Easter by reposting clips of their respective TV shows on their Instagram Stories amid their ongoing separation.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, reposted a scene from the Bravo show's first season, when she and her castmates celebrated Easter in Palm Springs, as well as a throwback photo of an Easter bunny with herself and a daughter when they were younger.

Instagram/kylerichards18 Kyle Richards shares two posts on her Instagram Story for Easter

Meanwhile, Umansky, 53, reposted a teaser video for his Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, which had its season 2 premiere on March 22.

In July 2023, a source close to Richards and Umansky told PEOPLE that the couple had chosen to separate after 27 years of marriage.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” the insider said at the time. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Earlier this month, Richards confirmed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that the whole family was still living under one roof and that it was "working for now."

"Obviously it's not going to stay like that, it can't stay like that forever," she told host Barrymore. "Because of my kids' ages, it's not like they're toddlers, so eventually we'll figure it out and take it to the next step, whichever that step may be."



Jesse Grant/Getty Images Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

The pair first met in 1994 and married two years later in January 1996. They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Umansky is also stepfather to Richards' eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 35, whom she shares with her ex Guraish Aldjufrie.



Speaking about the pair's separation during the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Richards said that problems in their marriage got worse over time and she initially thought the separation would be "temporary."

"With any marriage, there's issues that you have and they come up," she said, explaining how their busy schedules pushed their problems to the periphery rather than solved them. "Some of the issues never went away and they were never really like worked on."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party at Wheelhouse on November 2, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

"I care about my family first and I mean I tried, I really did try," Richards continued, speaking through tears. "And so then when I couldn't, the kind of things I had been — don't want to say put up with, but you know, just became more apparent to me I guess."

"I guess I couldn't do that anymore. I finally decided a breaking point, but I really thought [our marriage] would come back," Richards added. "I thought, 'Okay this is just a temporary thing,' and it didn't."

Despite the separation, Richards recently confessed during an appearance on Sirius XM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa that she hadn't had the courage to date new people.

She shared that she had "random people" that consisted of both "men and women messaging me now" online.

"I mean, it's just so funny, but it didn't used to be like that," she said during the episode, adding that she hasn't taken any of her potential suitors seriously.

"It's really hard to wrap my head around that, but of course I thought about that and my friends make all kinds of jokes and stuff, you know," she continued. "I mean that day will come regardless because we are separated and we're allowed to do what we want to do right now. That's the way it is."

