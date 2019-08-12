Kyle Lowry ruled out of FIBA World Cup

Kyle Lowry will be unable to represent his country this year. (than Miller/Getty Images)

Yet another NBA player will not be taking part in the coming FIBA World Cup next month, though this time the call is coming from the medical staff.

Kyle Lowry, the point guard for the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, announced via Instagram that he will not be cleared to play in time for Team USA in September.

Lowry has been recovering from surgery after a thumb injury that he sustained against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA playoffs this spring. He played through the injury for the remainder of the run to the title, but underwent surgery a few weeks ago to correct the problem.

Team USA is taking part in training camp throughout the remainder of August, with exhibition games slated against Spain, Australia, and Canada leading into the start of the tournament on August 31.

