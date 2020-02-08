Kyle Lowry passes Vince Carter on Raptors career scoring list

Original Toronto Raptors legend Vince Carter was in the building as member of the Atlanta Hawks when Kyle Lowry took sole possession of the Raptors’ franchise career lead in assists. After the game, Carter himself admitted that Lowry likely deserves the title of the greatest Raptor ever.

On Friday night, Lowry added another credential to his case to be the all-time face of the franchise, passing none other than Carter to move into third place in points as a raptor with his 9,422nd point.

Ahead of Lowry on the list is Chris Bosh with 10,275 points, and Lowry’s best friend for life, DeMar DeRozan with the franchise high mark of 13,296.

Along with sitting third in points, Lowry leads all Raptors* in career assists (3,799), steals (796), 3-point field goals made (1,336), win shares (68.1), and value over replacement player (32.9). He’s top five in pretty much every other category you can think of, from minutes and games played all the way to defensive rebounds.

*-all numbers heading into Friday’s game

Oh yeah, and he has that championship ring to add to his totals.

All of these honours combined, it is hard to argue that anyone else deserves the moniker of Greatest Raptor.

