Kyle Kuzma after best performance of season: I decided I'm not going to try to fit in with what we're doing here and just be more assertive

“I think today I just decided to be myself and not really just try to fit into everything that we’re doing here, and just really played in the moment,” Kuzma said. “I think my mom helped me out with that. I saw her today.” Asked immediately what he meant by playing in the moment and not trying to fit in, Kuzma answered, “I mean just not trying to fit into what we’re trying to do here. Just being more assertive, demanding the ball, not just going out there and trying to let people develop. Just playing my game.”

Source: New York Times

On Saturday, minutes after his best all-around game this season, and with the NBA trade deadline looming on Feb. 6, Kuzma said he intends to be more assertive and indicated he’ll be less likely to try to fit into the franchise’s plan to develop its youngsters. -via New York Times / January 26, 2025

“We’ll see how it goes. I don’t know. I think last year was the right time [to stay] after signing the deal. That was kind of more of a last year thing,” he said. “We haven’t had conversations, haven’t even talked about the deadline, haven’t talked about getting traded. This is really the first time I’m really talking about it.” Kuzma could be a valuable trade chip at the deadline. At 6-foot-10, he has the size to defend multiple positions and move between either forward spot — the Wizards have mainly used him as a power forward. Kuzma has been a focal point of the Wizards’ offense over the last few seasons. That likely wouldn’t be the case if he is traded to a contender. -via Washington Post / January 21, 2025

It was the fist bump and pat on the back that will re-ignite one of the NBA’s most persistent trade rumors. Just before the Washington Wizards and the Sacramento Kings tipped off their game here Sunday night, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma jogged to a spectator who sat in the first row at midcourt. They bumped fists, exchanged smiles and patted each other on the back. That interaction normally wouldn’t have raised eyebrows, but that was no ordinary fan. It was Vivek Ranadivé, the Kings’ owner and chairman. The NBA trade deadline looms on Feb. 6, just two and a half weeks away, and Ranadivé’s team has been said for years to have interest in Kuzma. So, that greeting must be connected to a potential trade, right? Probably not. As Kuzma explained to reporters after the Kings blew out the Wizards 123-100, he and Ranadivé recently invested in a new women’s professional sports venture called Major League Volleyball. “Nothing basketball-related,” Kuzma said. -via New York Times / January 20, 2025

