Kyle Connor scores winner for Jets in 3-2 pre-season win over Flames

CALGARY — Kyle Connor scored the game-winner in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 pre-season victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Nino Niederreiter and Colin Miller also scored for the Jets.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 in his third game of the pre-season.

His Flames counterpart Dan Vladar made 14 saves in his fourth appearance.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Mikael Backlund scored their first goals of the pre-season for Calgary.

It was the final pre-season game for both clubs. The Flames went 5-2-1 and the Jets 3-2-1.

Both rosters resembled opening-day lineups, although the Flames rested winger Blake Coleman and newly-signed defenceman Tyson Barrie.

Niederreiter's goal was his third in two games after scoring twice in a 5-2 win over the visiting Flames on Wednesday. Miller scored three goals in three pre-season games.

Calgary trailed 2-0 after two sluggish periods, but the Flames had more spark to start the third when Huberdeau and Backlund struck in a span of three minutes 23 seconds.

Calgary outshot Winnipeg 13-2 in the first 10 minutes of the third period, but Connor gathered a loose puck off an offensive-zone draw and beat Vladar with a sharp-angle shot at 16:51.

Connor then took a holding penalty with 92 seconds left in the game, but the Flames couldn't generate an equalizer.

Backlund redirected Kevin Bahl's shot from the boards by Hellebuyck at 4:27.

Huberdeau also redirected a Daniil Miromanov shot from the boards under Hellebuyck at 1:04.

The visitors led 2-0 at 15:59 of the second when Miller threaded a shot through traffic from the blue line to beat Vladar.

Niedererreiter took advantage of a complete Calgary defensive-zone breakdown with ample time to go forehand-backhand upstairs on Vladar at 14:48 of the first period.

The Flames goaltender had a point-blank glove save on Vladislav Namestnikov at eight-minute mark.

UP NEXT:

Both clubs start their regular seasons on the road Wednesday. The Flames are in Vancouver to face the Canucks. The Jets meet the Oilers in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press