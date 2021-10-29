'We all failed Kyle Beach': NHLers, athletes speak out about Blackhawks sexual-abuse scandal

Kyle Beach's bravery continues to reverberate through the entire world of sports.

After Beach came forward as "John Doe" in the sexual-abuse case against the Chicago Blackhawks — in a raw and heartbreaking interview with TSN's Rick Westhead — hockey fans and media members immediately voiced their support and urged for a change of culture in the NHL.

Kyle Beach as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The effects keep pouring through. On Thursday, Joel Quenneville, who coached the Blackhawks at the time of the alleged incident involving former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010, handed his resignation from the Florida Panthers after a report made clear he knew about the assault allegations and didn't take immediate action.

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who was Chicago's assistant GM at the time, has a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday to discuss his own participation in the coverup.

Now, other NHLers and athletes are starting to voice their opinions as well.

"This is a game that's a little bit of a, I guess what you would call an old-boys club," said Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall. "There's definitely some secrecy and things that need to change. And hopefully they can. You never want to think of an incident like this, you know, positives coming from it, because it's been so terrible. But there needs to be changes and, unfortunately, people need to be held accountable."

Some strong words from Taylor Hall pic.twitter.com/Ucsq8lasot — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 29, 2021

USA gymnast Aly Raisman, herself a survivor of sexual abuse in an athletic environment, took to Twitter to commend Beach for his resilience.

Kyle Beach I support you & I believe you. Thank you for your bravery. I hope you know you are helping so many. 🤍 I stand with you. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 28, 2021

From Marie-Philip Poulin to Robin Lehner, several other athletes joined in.

I’m gonna start with saying thank you to Kyle Beach. What he has done is courage on the highest level. We all need to be better in supporting each other. I had a really emotional talk with kyle today. I can’t say how much I appreciate you for what you have done last few days. 🙏 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) October 29, 2021

Kyle Beach, I’m sorry you have had to shoulder the responsibility of coming forward after living with this trauma for many years. You are loved and supported. https://t.co/jYwRUdvMCI — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) October 28, 2021

Your courage is contagious 🙏 https://t.co/Tyxnq9S6bJ — Marie-Philip Poulin (@pou29) October 27, 2021

We all failed Kyle Beach. Our entire hockey community. — Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna56) October 27, 2021

Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie on Kyle Beach: pic.twitter.com/MKrnxCxP9M — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) October 28, 2021

