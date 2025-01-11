Kvaratskhelia to skip next Napoli match as PSG offer two players for swap deal

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to sit out of Napoli’s upcoming Serie A match against Hellas Verona while transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain continue, while reports on Saturday claim that the Partenopei are unlikely to accept a player in exchange for the Georgia star.

PSG are in ‘advanced’ negotiations to sign Kvaratskhelia from Napoli this month according to reports from multiple outlets over the last 24 hours.

Kvaratskhelia expected to miss next Napoli match amid PSG talks

Calciomercato.com claim that the 23-year-old is expected to miss the club’s next league match due to the advanced nature of the talks between the two clubs. Saturday’s report claims that the Verona match could be the last in Kvaratskhelia’s Napoli career.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Saturday’s update also claims that PSG have offered both Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio for a player-plus-cash offer, but Antonio Conte’s side are unlikely to accept either of those proposals, as they are only interested in a cash offer.

It is currently being reported that the two clubs are negotiating a fee in the region of €70m for the 2023 Serie A MVP winner.