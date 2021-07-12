Kucherov, Vasilevskiy steal show at Lightning's Stanley Cup boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy places the Conn Smythe trophy on his head during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have patented several things. Redemption is a big one, and cap maneuvering, too. Gathering around Gary Bettman for the Stanley Cup hand-off is another. Printing their own graphic t-shirts seems to be a specialty as well.

But boat parades, though. That's the one they have on lock.

Tampa threw one on Monday for the second time in less than 10 months after capturing the Stanley Cup for the second time in as many seasons in this skewed sporting calendar.

It was hijinx last fall. Let's see what experience — and a little more heat and humidity — offered as the Bolts rocked the boats for a second time.

Here are the best sights and sounds from the Lightning's championship parade:

Vasilevskiy wears the Conn Smythe as a crown

He truly is the new King. And though the headpiece seems somewhat unwieldy, it's befitting of a man who triumphed over Carey Price in a head-to-head clash of generational netminders in the Stanley Cup Final. Do you, Vasy.

Vasy wearing the Conn Smythe as a hat. 😅 #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/eaiQ1o7m0n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 12, 2021

The one boat you want to be on

One vessel on the aqua convoy seemed to be more advanced in terms of hydration, and it seems it's no surprise who was on it. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev reached and surpassed the threshold required to pour the product at least one of them is pushing — tasty, tasty Bud Light — over the top of a reporter's head.

Nikita Kucherov Brady

Lord Stanley's mug wasn't the only championship trophy cruising around. The Lombardi Trophy also made an appearance since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reigning NFL champs. Kucherov looked like he might do his best Tom Brady impersonation and test his arm strength, but ultimately opted against it. Probably a wise call.

The Russians know how to party. @86Kucherov with the Lombardi Trophy (no, he didn’t throw it) pic.twitter.com/aM5HZOWgst — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) July 12, 2021

Popping the bubbly

Sometimes Bud Light doesn't quite cut it.

