KU Jayhawks at K-State Wildcats: Ten things to know about Sunflower Showdown game

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball against Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Desmond Purnell (32) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023.

Sunflower Showdown week has arrived.

The Kansas Jayhawks (2-5, 1-3 Big 12) will face the Kansas State Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know to start preparing for this week’s rivalry game:

Kansas at No. 16 K-State: Game details

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Manhattan, Kansas)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City and KFH (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) in Wichita

Betting line: K-State by 10.5 with an O/U of 55.5

Five things to know about K-State

1. The Wildcats are 6-1 for the first time since 2014. They went on to win nine games that season and play in the Alamo Bowl. K-State is off to its best start of the Chris Klieman era despite an unusual schedule that has featured four road games and trips to three different time zones.

2. Avery Johnson is coming off his best passing game as a college quarterback. The sophomore threw for a career-high 298 yards and three touchdowns during a blowout victory at West Virginia. Klieman used the word “phenomenal” to describe his performance afterward. Johnson is maturing as a passer as he has thrown for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He is also on pace to break the K-State record for touchdown passes in a season of 24, currently owned by Will Howard and Ell Roberson.

3. DJ Giddens ranks third in the Big 12 in all-purpose yards. The talented running back from Junction City no longer leads the conference in rushing yards after the West Virginia limited his opportunities on the ground over the weekend. But he still amassed more than 100 yards of offense and scored twice. He is up to 1,025 all-purpose yards on the season.

4. K-State has owned this rivalry under Chris Klieman. The Wildcats have a perfect 5-0 record in the Sunflower Showdown under their current head coach. He has continued the long winning streak that Bill Snyder built against Kansas. K-State has won the past 15 games in this series.

5. The Wildcats haven’t played a home game in nearly a month. K-State football players are looking forward to playing in front of their fans this weekend. That is something they haven’t done since Sept. 28, when K-State trounced Oklahoma State 42-20 in Manhattan.

Five things to know about Kansas

1. In a season that began with Big 12 title aspirations, Kansas hasn’t met expectations. KU was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 by conference-focused media members, but instead didn’t win its first Big 12 game until this past Saturday (Kansas defeated Houston 42-14). KU ended its five-game losing streak, but the win against UH marked the Jayhawks’ only win against an FBS team this season.

2. KU needs to beat Kansas State for multiple reasons. Perhaps none is more important than keeping its bowl game hopes alive. The Jayhawks must finish 4-1 (or better) to secure a bowl bid. Unfortunately for KU, it won’t be easy. The Jayhawks play three ranked opponents over the next few weeks: KSU, BYU and Iowa State.

3. After early struggles, quarterback Jalon Daniels finally looks like himself again. Daniels had a spectacular game against the Cougars. He finished 16-of-21 passing for 247 yards with three passing touchdowns. He also added a rushing score. Daniels had multiple jaw-dropping throws on the run and looked the most comfortable he’s been all season.

4. Running back Devin Neal is 73 yards shy from becoming KU’s all-time leader. Former Jayhawk RB June Henley is first with 3,841 career rushing yards. Neal tied two program records last week: He matched Tony Sands with his 17th 100-yard rushing game and Henley with his 43rd career touchdown. Neal could break all three records against the Wildcats.

5. Cornerback Cobee Bryant comes off a career outing. Bryant has struggled at times this season, but the star corner had a spectacular day against the Cougars and corralled three interceptions. It was the fourth time a Kansas player has had three interceptions in a game and the first since Bill Crank in 1958.