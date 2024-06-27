KU basketball freshman Johnny Furphy selected in second round of 2024 NBA Draft

University of Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Furphy, a 6-foot-9, 195-pound Melbourne, Australia, native went No. 35-overall in the two-round, 58-player draft. The Pacers traded with the San Antonio Spurs to select Furphy. The Spurs traded pick No. 35 to the Pacers for pick No. 36 and cash considerations.

Furphy is KU’s 42nd draft pick overall since the NBA adopted a two-round draft in 1989.

He averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds and was voted to the Big 12’s all-freshman team in his lone season with the Jayhawks.

Since arriving in Lawrence roughly a year ago, Furphy’s draft stock has steadily risen. Initially, he was seen as a multiyear prospect. Instead, he declared for the draft in April.

According to a national NBA Draft evaluator, Furphy impressed at Priority Sports’ pro day during the NBA Combine. Many mock drafts projected Furphy as a mid-to-late first-round pick. Instead, Furphy dropped during the draft.

Widely expected to be a first-round pick, Furphy wasn’t chosen in the first round on Wednesday and had to wait it out overnight.

Furphy had reported individual workouts with the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. He is considered one of the better shooters in the draft, with good athleticism for his size.

NBA Draft expert Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer had the following scouting report on Furphy:

“Furphy has elite awareness for finding open space off the ball, whether it’s deep behind the arc for spot-up 3s or on cuts to the rim. He is constantly moving and displays the shooting prowess to someday be a major force launching 3s off screens and handoffs. Similarly, he is a hustler when sprinting in the open court on the fast break and going to the wing or corners for 3s.

“He stars doing whatever is asked of him at Kansas, including crashing the boards and making the extra pass. He’s a smart decision-maker who doesn’t play outside of himself.”

Last season, Furphy became a starter roughly midway through the year, reinvigorating the Jayhawks with his play. Furphy had multiple games with double-digit points and red-hot shooting from beyond the arc, but his shooting cooled off toward the end of the season.

The biggest question that remains with Furphy is his defense. At times last season, he struggled to keep up laterally with quick guards and forwards, while some teams targeted him on the defensive end.

His ability to be a key rotation player in the NBA will likely hinge on how good his defense is against pro talent.