Kristen Stewart's Take on the No-Pants Trend Features Cashmere Underwear and Stilettos: See the Daring Look

The actress has been serving bold outfits left and right while on the ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ press tour

Gotham/GC Images Kristen Stewart takes the streets of N.Y.C. in knitted underwear and a bra-revealing top

From pantsless to still kinda pantsless, Kristen Stewart isn’t letting up on her daring style.

These days, the Twilight alum, 33, has been on an audacious style streak while simultaneously promoting her new film, Love Lies Bleeding, around the world.

On Wednesday, Stewart (who plays Lou in the movie) was photographed in N.Y.C. wearing nothing but a pair of beige cashmere high-waisted briefs from Brunello Cucinelli's spring/summer 2024 collection.

That’s one way to take in the very-much-welcomed spring weather.

Gotham/GC Images Kristen Stewart in Brunello Cucinelli

With styling assistance from Tara Swennen, Stewart rounded out the look with a coordinating cotton poplin shirt (also by Brunello Cucinelli) left unbuttoned to subtly expose her bra underneath.

She accessorized with a pair of sheer nude tights, which only made her maroon stilettos pop, and a quilted Chanel bag (Stewart is an ambassador for the French label, after all).

Related: Kristen Stewart Calls Rolling Stone Cover Criticism ‘Homophobic’: ‘It’s Not Remotely Explicit’

Raymond Hall/GC Images Kristen Stewart turns underwear into fashion in cheeky briefs in N.Y.C.

Related: Kristen Stewart Takes Daring Style to the Next Level in High-Cut Pantless Look at Love Lies Bleeding Premiere

The entire outfit was the epitome of sexy-yet-preppy style — much like the Chanel patchwork skirt set Stewart wore at the Berlin Film Festival in February — but had a bit of an edgy courtesy of Stewart's long mullet and cool sunglasses.

Swennen has dressed Stewart in some of her most daring looks to date this year. For the Love Lies Bleeding L.A. premiere earlier this month, she glammed the star in a Better ultra-high-cut bodysuit, made with an open back and spaghetti straps.

Sheer black tights, a minimal landscape of silver jewelry and black pumps created a cohesive look throughout, but didn’t distract from the risqué silhouette of the one-piece in the slightest.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kristen Stewart goes pantless at the "Love Lies Bleeding" premiere on March 5

Related: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's Relationship Timeline

Story continues

Before heading to the Big Apple, Stewart spent a stylish date night out with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Awards Dinner on March 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer have date night at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner on March 9

The actress wore a mesh black shirt over a black bra and white shorts, while Meyer sported black-and-white clothing, which made for the ultimate couple’s moment.

The couple started dating in 2019 and two years later Stewart announced their engagement.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.