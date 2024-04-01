Advertisement

Kris Jenner Threw the *Most* Over the Top Easter Party for the Kardashians

Mehera Bonner
·1 min read
the kardashians
Inside the Kardashians' Over the Top Easter PartyInstagram/TikTok

The Kardashians simply can't not go all out when it comes to holidays, and apparently Easter is no exception. Kris Jenner went ahead and threw an intimate party for her family, and by "intimate party" we naturally mean an over-the-top celebration planned by professionals, with catering, activity stations, and an abundance of presents. Like...not sure what the Easter Bunny was doing at my house, but it certainly! wasn't! this!

Anyway, let's dive in. First up, these massive chocolate easter eggs, personalized for every single member of the Kardashian-Jenner family:

a group of chocolate cupcakes
Instagram

Kris also went ahead and hired Mindy Weiss to set up a beautiful table, complete with personal egg nests. (If you aren't giving your guests egg nests, what are you even doing?)

a table with plates and flowers on it
Instagram

Oh, and all the kids got stuffed-to-the-brim Easter baskets:

a stuffed animal next to a box
Instagram
a group of stuffed animals in a store
Instagram

Speaking of Kris' grandchildren, naturally there was a kids table complete with arts and crafts. (Setting up a flower ribbon wand station at my next party, thanks for the idea, Kris Jenner.)

a table with flowers and a vase of flowers
Instagram

And despite everyone's busy schedules, it looks like all of Kris' kids attended the event—including Khloé Kardashian:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

And Kim Kim Kardashian who shouted out her mom for giving everyone matching easter pajamas on top of everything else.

kris jenner
Instagram

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kourtney posted from the party (mostly using this section as an excuse to look at Kendall's stunning dress):

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

a set of teacups on a table
Instagram

And Kylie also made it clear she was there (looked for Timmy in the background, didn't see him):

a table with plates and flowers
Instagram

Kay. I'll just be here with my hardboiled egg.

You Might Also Like