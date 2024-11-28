Kraken visit the Sharks in Pacific Division play

Seattle Kraken (11-11-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-13-5, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -182, Sharks +150; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the San Jose Sharks in a matchup within the Pacific Division Friday.

San Jose has a 7-13-5 record overall and a 2-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have a 2-6-0 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Seattle is 11-11-1 overall with a 3-2-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have gone 1-5-0 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has four goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has nine goals and 13 assists for the Kraken. Brandon Tanev has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press