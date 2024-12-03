Kraken Veteran Forward Will Be A Healthy Scratch; Young Defenseman Out With An Injury Against Hurricanes

Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season, and defenseman Ryker Evans will be out with an injury against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Burakovsky, Sprong are healthy scratches.



Ryker Evans dealing with an injury and won't play tonight. No formal designation from coach. — Piper Shaw (@PiperShawTV) December 3, 2024

Evans blocked a shot with his hand during Saturday's game against the San Jose Sharks which caused him to leave the game briefly before returning. The pain clearly lingered into the start of this week as he wasn't a full participant in practice. HC Dan Bylsma was concerned and now knows that the 23-year-old defenseman is day-to-day. Josh Mahura will return to the lineup to replace Evans.

Related: Head Coach "Concerned" With Injury Sustained By Young Kraken Defenseman

Both Burakovsky and Daniel Sprong will be healthy scratches tonight with Ryan Winterton playing his third consecutive game since his call-up and Mitchell Stephens playing in his second consecutive game. Chandler Stephenson will return to the lineup after missing a game due to illness.

Burakovsky notched his first goal of the season against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 25 in what he and the team were hoping was the start of a turn-around for the 29-year-old. Unfortunately, it wasn't as he went pointless for the next three games. Burakovsky joins a list that contains Oliver Bjorkstrand, Sprong and Shane Wright of forwards to be healthy scratched for performance reasons.

Bjorkstrand and Wright's play improved when returning from their healthy scratch stints and the Kraken coaching staff will be hoping it does the same for Burakovsky and Sprong.

Make sure you bookmark THN’s Seattle Kraken site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Related: Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand Expected To Be A Healthy Scratch Against The Avalanche

Related: Kraken's Shane Wright To Miss Second Consecutive Game As Healthy Scratch