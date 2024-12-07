Kraken Players Snubbed For 4 Nations Face-Off, But Things May Soon Change For Seattle's Stars

The Seattle Kraken were one of a couple teams who didn’t have any players named to the four rosters of the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. The Kraken and Washington Capitals were the only two teams without a representative at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but that shouldn’t alarm Kraken fans. In fact, it’s really a comment only on where the Kraken are in their development. And if another best-on-best-type tournament is going to be played down the line – 2026 Olympics, anyone? – we’re much more likely to see a Kraken player wearing their home country’s jersey.

For Seattle, the list of potential best-on-best players begins with star center Matty Beniers. At 22 years old, Beniers was bypassed for older, more experienced talent for his home country of America, but a year-and-a-half from now, Beniers is going to be a more well-rounded player, and someone who will be making a strong case to be included at the next Olympic Games.

Now, we’re not saying Beniers will be a lock to represent America. There’s plenty of first-rate depth down the mille for the U.S., including Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Brock Nelson and Jack Eichel. But Nelson is currently 33 years old, and by the time the Olympics rolls around, Beniers could easily replace Nelson in America’s lineup.

Related: Kraken's Jordan Eberle Sees Bright Future For ROY Candidate Beniers

Similarly, on the Canadian side of things, Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour didn’t get named to the 4 Nations Face-Off. But things changed for Canada between the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the same could be true for changes between the 4 Nations Face-Off and the next Olympics. Remember, Montour is a Stanley Cup champion, and if Canada’s more senior blueliners including 34-year-old Alex Pietrangelo are omitted from the Olympic roster, the 30-year-old Montour would be a solid choice to replace him for the next Olympics.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is going to provide plenty of great hockey for fans of all stripes. And while Kraken fans are no doubt disappointed to not have a Seattle player to root for at the tournament, it likely won’t be long before that changes and the Kraken have one or two representatives of their respective country at a best-on-best-type showdown. Things can change with either injuries or sub-par play, and an opportunity for a player like Montour or Beniers could be right around the corner.

Time will tell whether a Kraken player or two gets the nod at the next Olympic Games – or as an injury replacement at the 4 Nations – and if they do, it will heighten the viewing experience for Kraken fans. For now, though, Seattle fans should sit back and enjoy the 4 Nations Face-Off for what it is – a fan-friendly tournament that will thrill any hockey-watcher.