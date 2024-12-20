Kraken come into matchup with the Golden Knights on losing streak

Seattle Kraken (15-17-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to end their three-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has a 21-8-3 record overall and a 9-2-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a +18 scoring differential, with 110 total goals scored and 92 conceded.

Seattle is 15-17-2 overall and 3-4-0 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 2-6-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Kraken won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Brandon Tanev led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has nine goals and 33 assists for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press