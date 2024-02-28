Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Romantic Vacation Moment in Australian Art Gallery

The couple shared snaps from the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne on Wednesday

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are sharing sweet moments from their trip to an art gallery.

The couple, who have been in Australia to support Barker, 48, on his tour with his band Blink-182, shared snaps from the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne on Wednesday.

“Iykyk, Modigliani,” Kardashian, 44, wrote on Instagram as she shared Amedeo Modigliani’s 1916 portrait of the painter Manuel Humbert, before tagging the National Gallery of Victoria as the location.

Kardashian then posted a photo of herself and Barker resting their heads on one another as they viewed words lit up in pink and orange neon on a wall. The duo also wrapped their arms around one another in the sweet snap,

“You put your hand Across my mouth But still the noise Continues,” the words read. “Every part of my body is Screaming Smashed into a Thousand Million Pieces Each Part For Ever Belonging to you.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian visited the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne

The Kardashians star also reposted a photo from her husband’s Instagram Story which featured a shot of their feet standing alongside a painting of two faces.

She also reposted Barker’s picture of a wall that read, “Mommy Is Beautiful,” adding, “Write your thoughts of your mother. Or pin a photograph of her on to the canvas.” The words were then surrounded by many notes and drawings people had created about their mothers.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s Instagram Story also featured a photo of a wall of plates and vases with the caption, “Pablo Picasso," along with snaps of gallery wall filled with paintings and a mannequin holding a golden baby. Kardashian tagged Italian fashion house Schiaparelli in the Story.



Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kardashian and Barker’s art gallery trip comes after the pair shared behind the scenes moments from the Blink-182 tour, which included Barker pushing their 3-month-old son Rocky Thirteen in a stroller.

Earlier this month, the Poosh founder also posted a photo of herself leaning on her baby boy’s stroller backstage at her husband’s band’s concert at the Qudos Bank Arena in Brisbane.

In addition to Rocky, Kardashian shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker is father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

