Korbin Albert scores first career international goal in USWNT win vs Australia in 2024 Paris Olympics

Throughout its game against Australia Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the United States women’s national soccer team had been threatening, getting shot after shot after shot on target only to carry a 1-0 lead late in the match.

The Americans needed a breakthrough of some kind to seal the win. They got it in more ways than one.

With her team nursing a tenuous one-goal advantage, USWNT midfielder Korbin Albert ripped a shot from just outside the 18-yard box past Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold in what turned out to be a 2-1 USWNT victory that moved it to 3-0 at the Paris Games.

Albert’s goal did more than just double the Americans’ lead. It was the first goal of the 20 year old’s international career. The NBC broadcast noted she is the first USWNT player ever to score her first international goal in the Olympics.

Her strike turned out to be quite important, too, as Australia got a stoppage time goal from Alanna Kennedy that would have tied the game had it not been for Albert’s goal.

The Paris Saint-Germain player is one of the more inexperienced members of the 18-member USWNT Olympic roster, with just 14 international caps heading into the Australia matchup, the second-fewest of any American player.

The USWNT entered its final game of the group stage having already secured a place in the quarterfinals after a 3-0 victory against Zambia and a 4-1 rout of Germany.

Following her benchmark goal Wednesday, here’s what you need to know about Albert:

Korbin Albert controversy

From a pure soccer standpoint, Albert is a promising young standout helping lead a new generation of players who are hoping to continue the USWNT’s lengthy and decorated history as a world soccer power.

Her rise in the American program, though, hasn’t been without controversy.

In March, she reposted a TikTok video of a sermon in a Christian worship space in which the speaker said being gay and “feeling transgender” is wrong.

Her activity caught the attention of American soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, who played for the USWNT from 2006-23 and helped it win two Women’s World Cups. In an Instagram story, Rapinoe, who is gay, wrote:

“To the people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone? … because if you aren’t all you believe in is hate. And Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake TF up! Yours Truly, #15.”

Rapinoe is one of several stars across USWNT history who are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Though she has since switched to No. 3, Albert at the time was wearing the same No. 15 that Rapinoe sported for much of her international career before her retirement in September 2023.

Becky Sauerbrunn, Rapinoe’s longtime USWNT teammate, shared her Instagram story, with a caption reading “well said.” Other USWNT players like Lynn Williams, Sam Mewis and Kristie Mewis shared Rapinoe’s post (only Williams is on the Americans’ 2024 Paris Olympics roster).

Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Christen Press were among the USWNT players to express disappointment in the social media activity of Albert, who quickly apologized for her post.

“I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended,” Albert wrote in a post on Instagram. “I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”

It was one of several social media posts from or involving Albert that garnered attention.

Fans found that Albert had previously liked a post on Instagram that read “God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game.” A post on Albert’s TikTok profile from Fourth of July weekend in 2023 showed Albert and her family taking turns saying that “their pronouns are USA.”

Albert’s social media activity earned her criticism and scorn from more than just active and former USWNT players. In a June 1 friendly against South Korea in Commerce City, Colorado, Albert was booed when she entered the match, which coincidentally took place on the first day of Pride Month.

Nonetheless, she was one of the 18 players to make the USWNT roster for the Olympics.

"There’s no denying there’s been a lot of work that’s been going on in the background, to work with Korbin," USWNT manager Emma Hayes said at the time. "As I’ve expressed on a couple of occasions, it’s really important that everybody on this team understands the importance of not just being tolerant and respectful and understanding the things that are going to matter to us all.

"Korbin has had to learn, and my experiences with her has been someone who, she’s a young person who’s understood fully the implications of her social media activity. I’m not going to go into that in great detail because that’s between Korbin and I. But the conversations we have had have been to talk about the importance of what we have to be mindful of and how we’re all part of environment that’s one that appreciates and understands the damage that that can do."

Where did Korbin Albert go to college?

A suburban Chicago native, Albert played at Notre Dame from 2021-22 before signing with Paris Saint-Germain in January 2023, forfeiting her remaining college eligibility.

USWNT 2024 Paris Olympics schedule

The win against Australia improved the USWNT's record at the 2024 Paris Olympics to 3-0 and allowed it to finish atop Group B.

The Americans will now take on Japan in the quarterfinals on August 3. Japan finished second in Group C, behind 2023 Women's World Cup champion Spain.

Here's the USWNT's full 2024 Paris Olympics schedule:

Thursday, July 25 : USA 3, Zambia 0

Sunday, July 28 : USA 4, Germany 1

Wednesday, July 31 : USA 2, Australia 1

Saturday, August 3: vs. Japan

