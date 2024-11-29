Kochera scores 22 as Davidson defeats Providence 69-58 at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Connor Kochera had 22 points in Davidson's 69-58 victory against Providence on Thursday night at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Kochera added five rebounds for the Wildcats (5-1). Bobby Durkin scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Reed Bailey shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Friars (5-2) were led by Jayden Pierre, who recorded 14 points. Providence also got 13 points from Wesley Cardet Jr.. Bensley Joseph finished with eight points.

Davidson took the lead with 19:32 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-18 at halftime, with Durkin racking up 12 points. Davidson was outscored by Providence in the second half by nine points, with Kochera scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

