Koby Brea hits seven 3-pointers as No. 10 Kentucky hands No. 6 Florida its first loss, 106-100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Koby Brea scored 23 points and hit seven 3-pointers off the bench to lead No. 10 Kentucky over No. 6 Florida 106-100 on Saturday, handing the Gators their first loss of the season.

The Gators (13-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) had cut an 80-69 Kentucky lead to 89-87 on Walter Clayton Jr.’s free throws with 4:40 remaining, but Lamont Butler hit a 3 as the shot clock wound down and added two free throws to help the Wildcats (12-2, 1-0) hang on.

Clayton scored 33 points, 12 of those in Florida’s 18-9 run before Butler’s 3 with 3:42 left. Alijah Martin scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to rally Florida after Kentucky took a 52-42 halftime lead.

No. 24 MISSISSIPPI 63, GEORGIA 51

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 15 points apiece and ignited a decisive second half rally as the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed 28-26 at halftime, but opened the second half with an 11-2 burst in less than four minutes, started by consecutive jumpers by Murrell and capped by consecutive baskets by Brakefield to build a 37-30 lead.

Georgia (12-2, 0-1) never led again but pulled within 45-43 on a Blue Cain jumper with six minutes remaining. Ole Miss responded with a 3-pointer by Brakefield and a Davon Barnes jumper and were never seriously threatened again.

_____

The Associated Press