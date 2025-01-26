Kobe Bryant's legacy continues to grow after death: A look five years later

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Hall of Fame basketball legend Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his signature "Mamba Mentality" lives on.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020, at age 41, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others. The tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers icon, who was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, shocked the world. Five years later, his legacy continues to grow and inspire.

As we near the fifth anniversary of Bryant's death on Sunday, here's a look at how his widow Vanessa Bryant, the Lakers, Nike and fans across the world keep Bryant and Gianna's memory alive:

Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019.

KOBE BRYANT LEGACY continues with players such as Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker

Lakers unveil statues honoring Kobe, Gianna

On Feb. 8, 2024, the Lakers unveiled one of three statues dedicated to Bryant. The first, located at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena, shows Bryant wearing his No. 8 jersey in a pose from his 81-point game in 2006. "Kobe picked the pose... so if anyone has any issues with it, tough (expletive)," Vanessa Bryant said at the unveiling.

KOBE BRYANT STATUE: Lakers unveil first of three planned Kobe Bryant statues, honoring his 81-point game

A second statue of Kobe and daughter Gianna was unveiled near the arena on Aug. 2, 2024. The bronze statue depicts Bryant kissing the top of Gianna's head as they sat courtside at the Lakers game in December 2019, less than a month before their tragic deaths. "Kobe was the ultimate Girl Dad and Gigi was the ultimate Daddy’s girl,” Vanessa Bryant said.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C-L7okYPC6f/

The Lakers plan to create a third statue that features Kobe in his No. 24 jersey, although it's not clear when the third statue will be revealed. Bryant is the seventh Lakers icon commemorated with a statue. He joins Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Chick Hearn.

Vanessa Bryant continues to run sports foundation

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, led by Vanessa Bryant to support underserved athletes in memory of Bryant and Gianna, distributed over 8,000 sneakers and apparel items last week to families as multiple wildfires ravaged Southern California, including the devastating Palisades fire that has burned over 23,000 acres since early January.

"Kob and I used to live in Palisades when we first got married (sadly, that home was on the street where the initial fire started)," Vanessa Bryant said on Instagram. "We have so many beautiful memories from living in L.A. There are no words to make all the loss and devastation any better. My heart and prayers fo out to everyone in LA who are affected by the fires."

JJ REDICK: Lakers coach gutted over 'devastation and destruction' caused by LA wildfires

Nike commemorates Gianna's 18th birthday

On May 1, 2024, what would have been Gianna Bryant's 18th birthday, Vanessa Bryant and Nike released a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 8 "Mambacita" sneaker. The black, white and gold shoes incorporate butterflies in her honor. Vanessa reflected on the milestone, writing on Instagram, "2024 was your year. You would’ve been graduating high school and choosing which college to go to." The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation also hosted a basketball camp named "Play Gigi's Way" to commemorate her birthday.

Annie Meyers Drysdale honored with Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

In February, the WNBA awarded Hall of Famer Annie Meyers Drysdale the Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award for her "continued contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball." Chris Paul received the inaugural honor in 2022, followed by Pau Gasol in 2023.

“I first met Kobe when his dad was coaching the Los Angeles Sparks, and I was on the Sparks’ broadcast team. I knew then how much passion Kobe had for the game of basketball and how that devotion ran in the family. It was a full-circle moment for me when Kobe led his daughters to the sport, and we all saw the support he gave to girls and women in the game," Drysdale said in February. "As someone who has also lost a husband while raising young children, I hope to honor Vanessa’s strength and bring further awareness to the ways that she continues to recognize her husband and daughter’s legacy.”

Who has won the Kobe Bryant Trophy for All-Star MVP?

Damian Lillard picked up the Kobe Bryant Trophy after being named the 2024 All-Star MVP. Lillard also won the 3-point contest for the second consecutive time the day prior, becoming just the second player since Michael Jordan to win a Saturday event and MVP in the same year.

"Any time you're mentioned in the same category as Mike, it's an honor, and it's a major accomplishment, even if it's All-Star Weekend," Lillard said. "If it was that simple, more people would have done it since 1988. So that's a major compliment for me to be mentioned in the same conversation as far as that."

Contributing: Tyler Dragon, Jeff Zillgitt

