I know what Tom Lockyer is going through – I nearly died on a football pitch

The first thing I remember is waking up to see my mum up close to my face. She is asking me my name, when I was born and whether I knew who she was. As I answered, her emotions poured out. She burst into tears and started hugging me.

Not a lot makes sense as you come around in a hospital bed after three days in a coma following cardiac arrest during a football match at 17.

My near-death experience, while playing a sixth form college fixture on March 21, 2018, was as unexpected as any other, even though I had been in hospital with chest pains two weeks’ before.

On the previous trip to see doctors I had been given the all-clear. I had been scanned in the MRI machine and I distinctly remember the staff looking at the results and telling me “nothing’s wrong – from what we can see here, you’ve got the body of an athlete”.

In the week before I collapsed, I had been oblivious to other clues that all was not right. I had been feeling a strange pain in my elbow which I now know can be a sign of angina or even cardiac arrest.

But at the time I just thought it was tennis elbow and I didn’t give it much thought, even on the day of the match, as the pain worsened slightly during the warm up.

It had been a pretty standard Wednesday until then – lessons in the morning, a break for lunch and then a minibus down to the pitch at Sunderland College where I was set to play for my college team Tyne Met.

After the warm up, all I remember is running onto the pitch and the referee blowing the whistle to start the match. I have no memory of the actual fall minutes later but I am told my heart stopped beating for 10 minutes. Unlike in the professional game, there are no paramedics immediately on hand.

Instead, one of my team-mates had apparently run over and put me in the recovery position while the opposition’s coach ran inside the college buildings to get help.

Thankfully, there was a medic in college and also a defibrillator – both would save my life. Overseen by the medic, I was given resuscitation in the form of chest compressions before the paramedics arrived and attached me to a heart monitor. This showed that my heart was beating in a very irregular rhythm, which is why I was given an electric shock by the defibrillator.

I was eventually brought to the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU) at Sunderland Hospital via air ambulance. Julie Bruce, one of the rehabilitation after critical illness (RACI) coordinators based in the ICCU, has since told me I had a total of three AED shocks and by the time I was in hospital my heart had returned to normal sinus rhythm. Nevertheless, I was given sedation medication and a breathing tube was inserted through my windpipe and attached to a ventilator.

Julie and Clare, a nurse, would then take care of me as I was placed into an induced coma. Clare took a diary of my activities over the coming days which has helped me fill some of the blanks. My situation, it seemed, made its mark on the pair because I was so young at the time. Julia says: “Although we have both cared for a lot of cardiac arrest patients, we do not get very many young ones. The whole unit staff would have been worried about you as sometimes patients are left with long-term problems. Clare says she can remember that at times you were agitated and unsettled, which is normal for a lot of our patients.”

I eventually got moved from Sunderland to Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, which has specialists for cardiac issues. The plan was for me to get an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, a little device that goes in to sit on top of the heart valve. It’s the same technology that was used for Christian Eriksen.

When I got to the Freeman, the first question I asked was probably the same as Eriksen’s: ‘Would I ever play again?’They said ‘yes, but we need to put you through fitness tests’.

After the surgery, there were lots of different interval training sessions on the treadmill – going at different speeds and different inclines. I did well in terms of the heart’s reaction and it was a matter of weeks before I got the medical clearance. They said I should wait two to three months before I actually played but since then, I have been playing football on Saturdays for my local team Percy Main in North Shields. Five years on and now 23, I still cherish every game.

