What to know about No. 3 quarterbacks and when they’re allowed to play. And Dolphins notes

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Monday:

▪ Coach Mike McDaniel said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Dolphins add a third quarterback, but he isn’t sure if that player will be on the 53-man roster (alongside Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson) or signed to the practice squad instead.

“We’ll see who we end up grabbing if we don’t get Mike [White] back,” Tagovailoa said Monday.

Here’s what to know about rules regarding regular-season availability of third quarterbacks:

1). Quarterbacks on the practice squad are not eligible to come into a game unless that quarterback has been elevated for that specific game, before the game. Every NFL player on a practice squad can be elevated no more than three times in a season, and that applies to quarterbacks.

So if a team with only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster loses both of those quarterbacks to injury during the game, the practice squad QB cannot enter the game unless he happens to have been elevated for that game.

2). Under the “inactive/emergency third quarterback” rule, teams carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster don’t need to make the third quarterback active for the game to preserve his chance of playing in a game.

There’s a specific circumstance where a third quarterback on the 53-man roster can be inactive for the game and yet still enter the game: if the other two quarterbacks are injured (or ejected) and cannot return. An emergency third quarterback cannot enter a game because one of the other two quarterbacks is benched.

3). Once that “inactive” third quarterback enters the game, the other two quarterbacks cannot return to the game.

4). Teams must have two bona fide quarterbacks on the active game day list in order to designate an emergency third quarterback. So a team cannot keep one quarterback on the 53-man roster but then use an emergency third quarterback if the starter goes down.

▪ Tagovailoa was asked to name the team’s most improved player on offense and defense.

On offense, “I would say River Cracraft,” who is now sidelined for awhile with a shoulder injury.

“The amount of things he has had to go through through his football career and him scoring that touchdown [in the second preseason game, a play in which he was injured]. That was almost bittersweet, almost like he can’t catch a break. Every time it gets good for my man...”

Tagovailoa’s voice then trailed off, lamenting Cracraft’s luck, before adding: “He has been the most improved in camp before [he got] hurt.”

And on defense?

Tagovailoa named rookie Chop Robinson, noting he “has earned a lot of respect from the veterans in the locker room” and that he’s interested to see what the edge defender will do this season.

▪ With the Dolphins short-handed at wide receiver, there could be even more targets for running backs early in the season.

Last season, Raheem Mostert had 25 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

De’Von Achane had 27 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Achane often lined up at receiver.

Braxton Berrios is the team’s only fully healthy receiver with NFL experience. But Tyreek Hill (finger) and Jaylen Waddle (lower body) are expected to be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Jacksonville at Hard Rock Stadium.

▪ Fullback Alec Ingold has said the Dolphins are “pushing the limits” of this offense in Year 3 under Mike McDaniel.

What does that mean to Mostert?

That “means you’re doing things that are unconventional. We’re doing motions that haven’t been done before.”

During a joint practice with Tampa Bay last week, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David “brought up our motions,” Mostert said.

“It left a visual that was hard for him to paint that picture of where everyone was going to be at. We want the defense to be confused and not understanding this offense. Trying to be unconventional, trying to do something that’s unique and different.”

▪ How will the Dolphins handle nose tackle with Benito Jones still injured? (McDaniel has been noncommittal about his availability for the opener.)

“I definitely think Calais can play nose,” Zach Sieler said when asked specifically about Calais Campbell.

“A guy like [Brandon] Pili did an amazing job this camp growing his game to the next level. And Da’Shawn Hand [can play nose]. I played a ton of nose last year as well. Benito is a great player but we can make it work” while he’s sidelined.

▪ The Dolphins, as of midday Monday, had 85 remaining players under contract that will either make the 53-man roster, be cut, be placed on injured reserve or be traded.

That number does not include Bradley Chubb, Cam Goode and Isaiah Wynn — who are headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which sidelines them for at least four games.

That 85 does include receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whose status for the start of the season is undetermined, according to McDaniel.

“It’s a sad day but also a good day because you get to start the season off,” Mostert said of impending cuts around the league.

“One of the worst days in football,” Sieler said.