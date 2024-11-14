What to know about Jake Paul ahead of his Friday fight vs. Mike Tyson

Jake "The Problem Child" Paul has lived up to that nickname ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. In the months leading up to this fight, Paul has made a concerted effort to antagonize, poke bears, and even call out future opponents.

In an interview on Wednesday, Paul announced he was fighting Tyson so he could walk away with $40 million and "knock Tyson out." However, anyone who has kept up with Paul over the course of his career knows that this is just how Paul is all the time. He is naturally antagonistic, willing to play the villain and do anything to make better content.

Here's everything to know about Paul, the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer.

How did Jake Paul become famous?

Paul's first claim to fame were viral videos on the now-defunct video sharing site Vine. In just over a year before the site went down, Paul had amassed over 5 million followers and over 2 billion views on the app. That fame gave way to a YouTube channel that Paul started with his brother, Logan, where the pair would do prank videos and other content for a mostly young audience.

Paul's experience on YouTube landed him a few acting gigs as well. He served in a recurring role on Disney's "Bizaardvark" show from 2016 to 2018. Throughout his brief acting career, Paul maintained consistency posting on YouTube, having built a channel that now has more than 20 million subscribers. His most popular video is his music video for his song "It's Everyday Bro," which has garnered 301 million views in seven years.

Even today, Paul still posts to his channel regularly. While most of his content now revolves around training for upcoming fights, Paul will still occasionally post mansion tours and vacation vlogs, but those videos are few and far between at this point.

When did Jake Paul's boxing career begin?

Paul's boxing career began in August 2018 with an exhibition against Deji Olatunji. Paul won by TKO.

His professional boxing debut came against AnEsonGib in January 2020. Since then, Paul has faced and defeated former NBA players, MMA fighters, and even a few pro boxers.

Paul holds a career 10-1 record with his lone loss coming in February 2023 in a split decision against Tommy Fury.

Paul's most recent fight came on July 20 this year against Mike Perry. Paul won that fight via sixth-round TKO. Originally, July 20 was supposed to be the date for Paul vs. Tyson, but Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up prior to that date, forcing the fight to be pushed back.

