What we know about Amber Tsai, one of the victims in the Haltom City shooting

James Hartley
·1 min read

Amber Tsai, the 32-year-old woman shot and killed by gunman Edward Freyman in Haltom City on Saturday, grew up in Queens County, New York, and graduated with a Master’s in Arts from Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, New York, according to LinkedIn and social media accounts.

Tsai was killed after Freyman took a handgun and rifle to the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North in Haltom City around 6:45 p.m. and began shooting, according to Haltom City police. She was found dead inside her home, police said.

Freyman also killed 33-year-old Collin Davis, who was found in the driveway, and shot and wounded three police officers and an elderly woman, and then ran from police before killing himself about a half mile from the original scene, authorities said.

According to property records, Tsai bought the home on Diamond Oaks Drive in Haltom City in December 2020. She started working for ThriveDX, a cybersecurity and digital skills trade school based out of Miami, Florida, a month before she moved, according to her LinkedIn.

She was a senior admissions adviser at ThriveDX, according to her LinkedIn.

Police said Tsai, Davis and Freyman knew each other, but the exact nature of their connections were not immediately clear.

A man and a woman were shot and killed at this house in Haltom City before the gunman opened fire on responding police officers Saturday, July 2, 2022, police said.
A man and a woman were shot and killed at this house in Haltom City before the gunman opened fire on responding police officers Saturday, July 2, 2022, police said.
