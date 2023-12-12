What you need to know for the 2023 PNC Championship, including how to watch
Golf’s silly season continues this week with a classic event being played for the 26th time.
Originally called The Father/Son Challenge when it debuted back in 1995, the PNC Championship consists of two-player teams featuring a PGA Tour, Champions tour or LPGA player and one of their family members. The professional player must either be a major champion or winner of the Players Championship and the family member cannot be a current touring professional.
After a two-day, 36-hole scramble, the winner takes home the Willie Park Trophy, named after the father-son British Open champions, Willie Park Sr. and Willie Park Jr.
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 PNC Championship, Dec. 14-17, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.
Why wasn’t it held from 2009-2011?
You may have done the math and noticed an annual event that started in 1995 should have more than 25 previous editions.
The Father/Son wasn’t played from 2009-2011 due to a lack of sponsorship and wasn’t revived until IMG and Arnold Palmer convinced the PNC to breathe new life back into the event. The King played with grandson Will Wears in 2012, but then he passed the torch to Jack Nicklaus. Seeing The Golden Bear, who was usually paired with Lee Trevino, play 36 was worth the price of admission and carried TV ratings. Now the event rests on the shoulders of the likes of Tiger Woods, Annika Sorenstam, Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda.
Meet the field
Of the 20 teams in the field, 18 return from last year’s competition, where Vijay Singh and Qass Singh claimed a two-shot win. Out of the field this year are Gary Player and his son, Jordan, as well as Jordan Spieth and his father, Shawn. Replacing them will be Steve Stricker and his daughter, Izzi, and Retief Goosen and his son, Leo.
Get to know all 20 teams of LPGA and PGA Tour players here.
How to watch
Saturday, Dec. 16
NBC/Peacock: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, Dec. 17
Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Past champions
Raymond Floyd is the event’s lone five-time winner but can be tied by Bernhard Langer, who has the second-most wins with four. Larry Nelson has three wins and Davis Love III has two. Only Langer is in this year’s field.
2022 – Vijay Singh and Qass Singh
2021 – John Daly and John Daly II
2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas
2019 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2018 – Davis Love III and Dru Love
2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.
2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites
2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins
2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer
2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink
2012 – Davis Love III and Dru Love
2009-2011 – No tournament
2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson
2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson
2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer
2004 – Barry Nelson and Drew Nelson
2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin
2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler
2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd
1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus
1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles
1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.
Host venues over the years
Year(s)
Venue
1995-1998
The Windsor Club, Vero Beach, Florida
1999
Twin Eagles Golf Club in Naples, Florida
2000-2002
The Ocean Club in Paradise Island, Bahamas
2003-2008
Champions Gate Golf Resort in Orlando
2009-2011
No tournament
2012-Present
Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando
About that trophy....
From the PNC Championship website:
The Willie Park Trophy is based upon the original championship prize of the Open in 1860, a red leather belt with sterling silver embellishments similar to the belts awarded in modern times to boxing champions.
Garrard, The Crown Jewelers in England since 1843, created the Willie Park Trophy especially for the PNC Championship.