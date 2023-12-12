What you need to know for the 2023 PNC Championship, including how to watch

Golf’s silly season continues this week with a classic event being played for the 26th time.

Originally called The Father/Son Challenge when it debuted back in 1995, the PNC Championship consists of two-player teams featuring a PGA Tour, Champions tour or LPGA player and one of their family members. The professional player must either be a major champion or winner of the Players Championship and the family member cannot be a current touring professional.

After a two-day, 36-hole scramble, the winner takes home the Willie Park Trophy, named after the father-son British Open champions, Willie Park Sr. and Willie Park Jr.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 PNC Championship, Dec. 14-17, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Why wasn’t it held from 2009-2011?

You may have done the math and noticed an annual event that started in 1995 should have more than 25 previous editions.

The Father/Son wasn’t played from 2009-2011 due to a lack of sponsorship and wasn’t revived until IMG and Arnold Palmer convinced the PNC to breathe new life back into the event. The King played with grandson Will Wears in 2012, but then he passed the torch to Jack Nicklaus. Seeing The Golden Bear, who was usually paired with Lee Trevino, play 36 was worth the price of admission and carried TV ratings. Now the event rests on the shoulders of the likes of Tiger Woods, Annika Sorenstam, Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda.

Meet the field

Of the 20 teams in the field, 18 return from last year’s competition, where Vijay Singh and Qass Singh claimed a two-shot win. Out of the field this year are Gary Player and his son, Jordan, as well as Jordan Spieth and his father, Shawn. Replacing them will be Steve Stricker and his daughter, Izzi, and Retief Goosen and his son, Leo.

Get to know all 20 teams of LPGA and PGA Tour players here.

How to watch

Saturday, Dec. 16

NBC/Peacock: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 17

Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

NBC/Peacock: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

A view on the 18th hole during the Pro-Am for the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Past champions

Raymond Floyd is the event’s lone five-time winner but can be tied by Bernhard Langer, who has the second-most wins with four. Larry Nelson has three wins and Davis Love III has two. Only Langer is in this year’s field.

2022 – Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

2021 – John Daly and John Daly II

2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

2019 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2018 – Davis Love III and Dru Love

2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr.

2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites

2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins

2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

2012 – Davis Love III and Dru Love

2009-2011 – No tournament

2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson

2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2004 – Barry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin

2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler

2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus

1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles

1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

Host venues over the years

Year(s) Venue 1995-1998 The Windsor Club, Vero Beach, Florida 1999 Twin Eagles Golf Club in Naples, Florida 2000-2002 The Ocean Club in Paradise Island, Bahamas 2003-2008 Champions Gate Golf Resort in Orlando 2009-2011 No tournament 2012-Present Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando

About that trophy....

From the PNC Championship website:

The Willie Park Trophy is based upon the original championship prize of the Open in 1860, a red leather belt with sterling silver embellishments similar to the belts awarded in modern times to boxing champions. Garrard, The Crown Jewelers in England since 1843, created the Willie Park Trophy especially for the PNC Championship.

John Daly stands with his son John Daly II after winning the PNC Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Scott Audette/Associated Press

