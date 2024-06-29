Knockout stages begin at Euro 2024 with few convincing candidates for the crown

What better way to end the first day of the Euro 2024 knockout stages in Germany than with the local heroes? Die Mannschaft – as the national squad is nicknamed throughout the land – will take on Denmark in Dortmund a few hours after Switzerland launch the last-16 party against the defending champions Italy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Germany began the 17th European championships – the third to boast 24 teams – in some style on 14 June with a 5-1 sanction of Scotland.

Next, Hungary were gobbled up 2-0 but the Germans couldn't roll the Swiss who nearly pulled off a famous victory but were pegged back in stoppage-time in Frankfurt.

And after such a sterling performance, the Swiss will have little to fear from Italy who were ragged against Croatia and only saved in the dying seconds by Mattia Zaccagni's strike to level the scores at 1-1 and dispatch Croatia from the competition.

Will our last memory of Luka Modric be of the midfield maestro biting his shirt in trepidation on the sidelines as Italy swept the ball around midfield? Probably. Fast approaching 39, surely the end must be near.

Role

Perhaps the England football establishment could whisper in the ear of the government to fast-track Modric's naturalisation so that he can establish a template for promising youngsters about coherent passing and movement between the lines.

The Three Lions – as they are called – were much more meow than massive roar in the group stages. They finished top of Group C with a win over Serbia and draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

On Sunday, England take on Slovakia and Spain face the surprise package Georgia who are competing in their first European championships.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France to face Belgium in last-16 at Euro 2024 as line-up takes shape

France labour and wait for second phase at Euro 2024 as Germany and Spain shine

France boss Deschamps confirms Mbappé role for Netherlands clash at Euro 2024