Knicks' Video Pitch To LeBron James When He Was Free Agent Is Revealed. We're Speechless.

The Knicks’ 2010 video plea for LeBron James to take his talents to New York was an offer the NBA superstar could refuse. But the team should get an A for effort. (Watch the video below.)

The clip was unearthed Tuesday by the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast and before we describe it, just watch. We already gave you a hint but, again, just check it out:

James Gandolfini resurrecting (literally!) his role as mob boss Tony Soprano after he was presumably whacked in the 2007 “Sopranos” series finale was a stroke of genius.

The clip imagines Tony and wife Carmela (Edie Falco) relocated to New York in the witness protection program and looking for a home for James. At the time, he was in his prime and was the most celebrated free agent in sports.

“You’ve gotta find something magnificent, something that there’s nothing in the world like it — one of a kind, like he is,” Tony says.

“Here’s a place,” Carmela replies while looking at her laptop. “It says it gets really loud there. Take a look.”

She shows him a photo of Madison Square Garden, the storied home of the Knicks.

“Oh, yeah, that’s it,” Tony says with a smile. “That’s gonna be perfect for him.”

James eventually chose Miami, where he won two of his four NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 — the year Gandolfini died at age 51.

One wonders how the Knicks might have fared with King James. Despite the brilliant efforts of Gandolfini and Falco, that dream took a dirt nap.

