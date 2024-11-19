Knicks riding 3-game winning streak after blowout victory over Wizards

NEW YORK — Suddenly, the Knicks are finding their rhythm, winning four of their last five games.

That streak could easily have been five straight if not for a controversial foul call on Josh Hart in the final seconds of a Nov. 13 game against the Chicago Bulls. Hart’s brush against Coby White’s afro on a desperate three-point attempt sent White to the line for three free throws, handing the Knicks a gut-wrenching 124-123 loss.

But Monday night’s game left no room for crunch-time drama. The Knicks jumped all over the Wizards in the opening minutes and never relented, cruising to a wire-to-wire 134-106 victory at Madison Square Garden.

This was a game that felt over almost as soon as it began. Fueled by their strongest offensive showing of the young season — and a woeful Wizards defense — the Knicks opened the first quarter with a 40-point explosion, their highest-scoring quarter so far this season. They built a 34-point lead by the third quarter and sent fans home early with one of the most dominant performances of the season.

The win marked the Knicks’ first three-game winning streak of the season and moved them to 8-6, a modest milestone for a team with championship aspirations after blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

With momentum on their side, the Knicks now face a five-game, 10-day West Coast road trip with stops in Phoenix, Utah, Denver, Dallas, and Charlotte. They’ll hit the road two games above .500 for the first time this season, ready to test their progress against stiffer competition.

Jalen Brunson and Towns put on a clinic, combining for 50 points on an efficient 17-of-29 shooting from the field and a scorching 8-of-13 from beyond the arc. Towns dominated the glass, grabbing 12 rebounds to go along with 3 assists, while Brunson dished out 11 assists without a single turnover. Both stars have now recorded double-doubles in consecutive games, underscoring their growing chemistry as the engine of the Knicks’ new offense.

Bridges and Hart chipped in 14 points apiece, while Cam Payne had his best outing of the season with 17 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from downtown. OG Anunoby added 16 points on 50% shooting, and Jericho Sims brought the Garden crowd to its feet with a ferocious poster dunk over Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.

Even rookie Pacome Dadiet had his moment, coming off the bench to hit 3-of-6 from deep for nine points. It was his first game this season with multiple three-pointers, a confidence boost for the young prospect.

Defending the 3-point line has been a persistent issue for the Knicks this season, but they limited Washington to 11-of-33 from beyond the arc on Monday. Still, they lost track of Corey Kispert and Carlton Carrington, who combined for eight threes.

More impressively, the Knicks clamped down on the Wizards’ top scorers. Kuzma managed just 11 points, while Jordan Poole was held to a quiet eight points on seven shot attempts.

The Wizards (2-11) are firmly in the NBA Draft Lottery conversation, and while the Knicks handled business, the level of competition will rise significantly during the upcoming road trip. Phoenix may be without Kevin Durant, but Denver remains a formidable opponent thanks to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Dallas is surging, and Utah’s scrappy style can be tricky.

For now, the Knicks will take the wins however they come. Momentum is building, and all this team needs is a little bit of a runway before it takes flight.

