Knicks rave about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after historic Christmas Day performance

NEW YORK — Many of the NBA’s greatest players are close to wrapping up their careers. But the league is in good hands with Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

That’s how Josh Hart felt after the 20-year-old Parisian produced a Christmas Day stat line that has never been seen before in the Knicks’ 117-114 win at Madison Square Garden: 42 points, 18 rebounds, fours assists and four blocks.

“Good lord. He’s different,” Hart said after the win. “The league is gonna be in good hands when all the old guys, when they’re done, [Lebron James]. [Kevin Durant], [Steph Curry] – all them older statesman, what are they all 40 damn near? The elder statesmen? Once they leave, the league will be in good hands with him, [Anthony Edwards] — a lot of guys, I can’t think of much. But he’s different.”

In his Christmas Day debut, Wembanyama shot 16 of 31 from the field, including 6 of 16 from downtown.

His performance made him the third player in NBA history to have 40 or more points in his Christmas Day debut, joining all-time greats Tracy McGrady and Wilt Chamberlain. He also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, five 3-pointers and four blocks in a game.

To have a stat line that some of the greats Hart mentioned — Durant, Curry, James — never achieved is special. And to do it on the Christmas Day stage adds to the lore and excitement surrounding Wembanyama.

The 7-4 unicorn’s full arsenal was on display. He nearly carried a lesser Spurs team to an upset victory on the national stage. Wembanyama did his damage with Karl-Anthony Towns as the primary defender on Wednesday afternoon. And it may have been one of the only times the Knicks star felt inferior “smaller” in the paint.

“I’m not as tall,” Towns said in response to the similarities between the two. “I don’t know what similarities there are. He’s French, I’m Dominican. There ain’t too much ... I’m 7-feet. He’s way past 7-feet.”

With Wembanyama leading the rebuild in San Antonio — along with young contributors Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan — the Spurs aim to make a return to the postseason for the first time since 2019 in the coming years.

And his greatness is being marveled across the league.

“What is he, 7-9, 7-10? ... He’s utilizing his God-given traits, and that’s what makes him a special defensive player as well,” Towns said. “His ability to cover space, he’s athletic to move quick enough to get to the spot, and he’s obviously with his God-given traits he’s tall enough to alter shots. So he’s been blessed by God. He’s utilizing his talent for his family and for the Spurs organization.”