Knicks, Pacers set for winner-take-all game 7

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Knicks -2.5; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the Eastern Conference second round. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 116-103 in the last meeting. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 25 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 31 points.

The Knicks have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference teams. New York leads the NBA with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.6.

The Pacers have gone 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference with 16.6 fast break points per game led by Siakam averaging 3.3.

The Knicks score 112.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 120.2 the Pacers allow. The Pacers score 15.1 more points per game (123.3) than the Knicks give up to opponents (108.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: OG Anunoby: out (hamstring), Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out for season (foot).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

