Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanović to undergo season-ending wrist, foot surgeries amid playoff run

The New York Knicks will be without Bojan Bogdanović the rest of the way.

Bogdanović will undergo surgeries to repair both a foot and wrist injury that will knock him out for the rest of the Knicks’ playoff run, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday afternoon.

New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgeries to repair foot and wrist injuries, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bogdanovic played a key scoring role off the Knicks bench since coming over in deadline day trade from Detroit. pic.twitter.com/NUGrqjs6AQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2024

Bogdanović lasted less than a minute in the Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. He dove for a loose ball almost immediately after checking into the game, and his left foot got caught up with 76ers forward Nicolas Batum as they fell to the court. Bogdanović, after rolling around in pain near the free throw line, then limped off the floor and went directly to the locker room.

Bojan Bogdanovic heads to locker room after Nic Batum lands on his leg pic.twitter.com/ccbsZYvSAp — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 28, 2024

Bogdanović has also been playing through a left wrist injury for several weeks. He has averaged six points and three rebounds so far in the Knicks’ opening-round playoff series against the 76ers.

Bojan Bogdanović left Sunday's Game 4 win over the 76ers almost immediately after injuring his foot while diving for a loose ball. (AP/David Zalubowski) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The 35-year-old was sent to the Knicks at the trade deadline earlier this season in a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Since arriving in New York, he’s been a huge piece for the Knicks off the bench. He’s averaged 10.4 points and two rebounds in nearly 20 minutes per game. Bogdanović will enter the final year of a two-year, $39 million deal he signed with the Pistons this fall.

Bogdanović was already ruled out for Tuesday’s Game 5 against the 76ers. The Knicks hold a 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers headed into that contest at Madison Square Garden. If the Knicks win, they’ll advance into the Eastern Conference semifinals for a second straight season. The winner of the series will take on either the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks in the next round. The Pacers hold a 3-1 lead in that series headed into their Game 5 matchup on Tuesday night.