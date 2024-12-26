NBA roundup: Bridges helps Knicks win fifth straight by edging Spurs 117-114

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 41 points, and the New York Knicks overcame 42 from Victor Wembanyama in a monster Christmas debut to edge the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday.

Wembanyama set a Spurs’ record for points on the holiday and added 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. The reigning Western Conference player of the week made six 3-pointers.

But Bridges shot 17-for-25 from the field, 6-for-9 behind the arc, to make sure the Knicks had just enough offence to win their fifth in a row and improve to 20-10.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Brunson scored 20 points. Josh Hart finished with 12 points, 12 boards and six assists.

Jeremy Sochan had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs.

In Wednesday's late games, the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, while the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets.

Elsewhere in the NBA on Christmas Day:

---

TIMBERWOLVES 105 MAVERICKS 99

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, and Minnesota held on for a Christmas Day victory over Dallas after superstar Luka Doncic left the game with a strained left calf.

A rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals won by Dallas fell flat when Doncic pulled up lame while running a play late in the second quarter Wednesday. Then it got wild when the Mavs erased almost all of a 28-point deficit in the second half.

The five-time All-Star never made it back to the defensive end and limped off the court after Dallas called timeout. It was Doncic’s second game back after missing two with a left-heel contusion.

Kyrie Irving scored 39 points but was short on a 3-pointer that would have put the Mavs ahead in the final minute after they trailed by 28 late in the third quarter. Doncic scored 14 points.

Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

---

76ERS 118 CELTICS 114

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid popped up from a pre-game fall and scored 27 points with nine rebounds, making 4-of-5 from 3-point range and sinking a pair of free throws with three seconds left to turn back Boston’s final rally and lead the Philadelphia to a victory.

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and 12 assists. He scored 13 in the fourth quarter, including a quick-trigger layup to open a seven-point lead with about a minute left after the Sixers inbounded the ball with 1.1 seconds on the shot clock. Caleb Martin scored 23, hitting 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 with 15 rebounds for Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 23 and Derrick White had 21. Boston wore red socks and leggings with their green jerseys for an extra dose of Christmas spirit.

Celtics centre Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed all but nine games this season with injuries, did not return for the second half. The team said he had an ankle injury.

The Associated Press