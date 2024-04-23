Knicks go up 2-0 in first round of NBA playoffs after Sixers blow lead in final minute

NEW YORK — The Knicks are officially in control of the series.

They again battled back from a rough start to pull out a 104-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The series now shifts to Philadelphia, where Game 3 will be held at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m., TNT).

The Knicks will head down the Turnpike with plenty of momentum after taking full advantage of a raucous and loud Garden crowd.

The Sixers took a five-point lead with about a minute remaining on a three-pointer by Tyrese Maxey and a free throw by Kyle Lowry, but Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo drained back-to-back triples to push the Knicks ahead by one point with 13.1 seconds to go with the Garden exploding in the process.

Brunson gets the friendly bounce.

Knicks come up with a steal.

Maxey out of a timeout drove the basket for missed the layup.

OG Anunoby got fouled and hit both foul shots to make it a three-point game and Joel Embiid missed a three as time expired.

The Knicks won again.

It was a chippy first half that ultimately ended with the Sixers taking a 53-49 lead into the break – which was promising for the Knicks, who again got off to a slow start and trailed by 10 at one point in the first half.

The Knicks retook the lead in the third quarter, and once again it was a fight right down to the final second.

Big night for the Villanova three

The trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo all delivered for the Knicks as they head back to the city where they played in college.

Brunson finished with 24 points, Hart had 21 and DiVincenzo had 19. Hart was 4-of-7 from the perimeter while DiVincenzo was 4-of-8.

They’re the Knicks engine and it showed.

Knicks turn in gritty performance… again

You can never count these Knicks out.

Slow starts. Bad shooting displays early in games. Double-digit deficits.

The Knicks still manage to find a way to climb back and regain leads. It’s something they’ve done all season on the way to earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They earned the reputation of being one of the NBA’s toughest, grittiest teams to go against.

On a big stage in the NBA playoffs, they’re showcasing why.

Joel Embiid a target of the Garden crowd

The Sixers center and reigning Most Valuable Player has officially reached villain status at MSG.

Embiid heard vociferous boos throughout the night – during one sequence he got called for a personal foul and then quickly drew a technical foul after pushing DiVincenzo. The crowd let him hear about it, chanting “(Expletive) Embiid!.” Embiid heard loud boos whenever he touched the ball or whenever the Knicks defense shut him down.

Embiid finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

It still wasn’t enough on this night.

