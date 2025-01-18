Kluivert nets against run of play to hand Bournemouth lead at Newcastle
Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth
2025-01-18T13:48:22Z
And Brentford's ...
Your Bees to face Liverpool 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Q0kLjdmWOk
— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 18, 2025
2025-01-18T13:48:06Z
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool and Brentford have named their XIs for this afternoon's mouth-watering clash. Here are the teams ...
2025-01-18T13:42:51Z
CHANCE!
Bournemouth come quickly out of the traps and have an effort through David Brooks. The Wales international though, sees his effort saved by Dubravka.
2025-01-18T13:38:27Z
The teams are back out for the second half with Newcastle making one change as Fabian Schar comes in for Sven Botman.
2025-01-18T13:24:28Z
HALF TIME! Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth
What a brilliant 45 minutes of football. Justin Kluivert's double has given the Cherries a lead but it's Newcastle who impressed most in the first half. We'll be back in 15 minutes! Don't go anywhere.
2025-01-18T13:21:53Z
It's all kicking off at the end of the half with Adams and Joelinton both booked for a pair of wild challenges that ended in an eight-man brawl.
2025-01-18T13:16:05Z
GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth
Against the run of play Bournemouth strike just before half time as Justin Kluivert gets his second of the afternoon with a neat finish from the edge of the area. Where did that come from?!
2025-01-18T13:12:16Z
Five minutes to go here at St James' Park and it's really only Newcastle who look like bagging the next goal.
2025-01-18T13:09:15Z
Justin doing exactly what his dad Patrick did two decades ago ...
Father and son scoring at St James’ Park 🤝
Justin Kluivert scores at the home ground of his father Patrick, who scored just once at St James’ Park over 20 years ago 😲#NEWBOU pic.twitter.com/uSDNDqPL4j
— Premier League (@premierleague) January 18, 2025
2025-01-18T13:02:46Z
CHANCE!
A cross/shot from Kluivert beats Dubravka but goes just wide of the Newcastle goalkeeper's post. We're not sure whether Kluivert meant that one, in all honesty.
2025-01-18T13:01:12Z
VAMOS 🗣️
The skipper brings us level! 👊 pic.twitter.com/X32ftuppmo
— Newcastle United (@NUFC) January 18, 2025
2025-01-18T13:00:42Z
Henry Winter was impressed with Bruno's header ...
Clever goal by Newcastle. Zabarnyi going with Burn, who ran across him, freeing space for Bruno Guimaraes. Good header. #NEWBOU #NUFC
— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 18, 2025
2025-01-18T13:00:12Z
GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth
Newcastle are back on level terms thanks to Bruno's brilliant header from 15 yards out. The Magpies have slowly grown into this game since going behind and full deserve their equaliser!
2025-01-18T12:53:04Z
Newcastle have their first proper chance on 21 minutes but Joelinton fires over from the edge of the area.
2025-01-18T12:48:06Z
A great stat here from the good folk at TNT Sports ...
Justin Kluivert has already scored more goals this season (8) than he did in the entire 2023/24 Premier League season (7).
A key figure for Bournemouth. 💪 pic.twitter.com/P1urYJfSlx
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 18, 2025
2025-01-18T12:46:12Z
Tyler Adams goes flying in on Bruno but the Bournemouth escapes with just a caution from the referee. Newcastle can't make the most of the resulting free kick!
2025-01-18T12:40:27Z
The Athletic's Newcastle correspondent has his say ...
Bournemouth looking very dangerous. Semenyo is causing a heck of a lot of problems. He gets behind Livramento again & Tonali blocks the cross out for a corner.#NUFC #NEWBOU #AFCB
— Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) January 18, 2025
2025-01-18T12:37:55Z
GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth
Justin Kluivert makes the most of Bournemouth's early pressure as he sweeps home an opener after only six minutes. What a start!
2025-01-18T12:35:51Z
CHANCE!
First opportunity of the game goes to Bournemouth as Outtara flicks on a cross but it's a fine save by Martin Dubravka to deny the Cherries.
2025-01-18T12:31:31Z
And we're off at St James' Park!
2025-01-18T12:30:33Z
Should Alexander Isak net today that would be the ninth game in a row in which he's scored - only two games behind Jamie Vardy's record of 11 set in 2015/16. Can he do it?
2025-01-18T12:22:13Z
Newcastle are the in-form team in the Premier League right now with Eddie Howe's side having won nine in a row. Bournemouth meanwhile are in ninth and haven't lost in five. This should be a cracker!
2025-01-18T12:20:43Z
#NEWBOU ready 🍒 pic.twitter.com/RLKyDtN57C
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 18, 2025
2025-01-18T12:20:28Z
In case you missed it earlier, here's the team news
Unchanged. ✊ pic.twitter.com/H3KOpmwP6F
— Newcastle United (@NUFC) January 18, 2025
2025-01-18T12:18:56Z
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to this intriguing Premier League Saturday. We've got five games for you today with the first coming from St James' Park between Newcastle and Bournemouth.