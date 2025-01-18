Kluivert nets against run of play to hand Bournemouth lead at Newcastle

Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool and Brentford have named their XIs for this afternoon's mouth-watering clash. Here are the teams ...

CHANCE!

Bournemouth come quickly out of the traps and have an effort through David Brooks. The Wales international though, sees his effort saved by Dubravka.

The teams are back out for the second half with Newcastle making one change as Fabian Schar comes in for Sven Botman.

HALF TIME! Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth

What a brilliant 45 minutes of football. Justin Kluivert's double has given the Cherries a lead but it's Newcastle who impressed most in the first half. We'll be back in 15 minutes! Don't go anywhere.

It's all kicking off at the end of the half with Adams and Joelinton both booked for a pair of wild challenges that ended in an eight-man brawl.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth

Against the run of play Bournemouth strike just before half time as Justin Kluivert gets his second of the afternoon with a neat finish from the edge of the area. Where did that come from?!

Five minutes to go here at St James' Park and it's really only Newcastle who look like bagging the next goal.

CHANCE!

A cross/shot from Kluivert beats Dubravka but goes just wide of the Newcastle goalkeeper's post. We're not sure whether Kluivert meant that one, in all honesty.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle are back on level terms thanks to Bruno's brilliant header from 15 yards out. The Magpies have slowly grown into this game since going behind and full deserve their equaliser!

Newcastle have their first proper chance on 21 minutes but Joelinton fires over from the edge of the area.

2025-01-18T12:48:06Z

Tyler Adams goes flying in on Bruno but the Bournemouth escapes with just a caution from the referee. Newcastle can't make the most of the resulting free kick!

2025-01-18T12:40:27Z

GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth

Justin Kluivert makes the most of Bournemouth's early pressure as he sweeps home an opener after only six minutes. What a start!

2025-01-18T12:35:51Z

CHANCE!

First opportunity of the game goes to Bournemouth as Outtara flicks on a cross but it's a fine save by Martin Dubravka to deny the Cherries.

And we're off at St James' Park!

Should Alexander Isak net today that would be the ninth game in a row in which he's scored - only two games behind Jamie Vardy's record of 11 set in 2015/16. Can he do it?

2025-01-18T12:22:13Z

Newcastle are the in-form team in the Premier League right now with Eddie Howe's side having won nine in a row. Bournemouth meanwhile are in ninth and haven't lost in five. This should be a cracker!

In case you missed it earlier, here's the team news

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to this intriguing Premier League Saturday. We've got five games for you today with the first coming from St James' Park between Newcastle and Bournemouth.