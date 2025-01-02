Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview for Bears' head coach job

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their season finale against the Green Bay Packers. But the focus is already on the offseason, where the Bears will be searching for a new head coach.

There have been plenty of reports, speculation and rumors swirling about potential fits, interests and interviews, which has included Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kingsbury is expected to interview for the Bears' head coaching vacancy, which makes sense given his history with quarterback Caleb Williams, who he worked with at USC. But it sounds like Kingsbury will be "selective" in his approach to this coaching cycle, as he has a pretty comfortable gig in Washington.

I expect Kingsbury to interview there. As was told to me, most or all the names that have been linked to the Bears are people Chicago would like to interview. Observers believe experience will be a key factor in the hiring process, and Kingsbury has experience coupled with quarterback cachet. Now, we've heard the buzz word "selective" with Johnson's approach to the cycle. Kingsbury will also be selective, I'm told. He's still getting paid head coach money from Arizona and gets to coach Daniels on a Washington team that should be even better next season. I don't think he's ironing shirts for job interviews just yet. Keep in mind, Kingsbury was down the road with the Jets in 2019 before he took the Arizona job, so New York could double back with him.

Kingsbury's stock has skyrocketed this season after his work with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is on track for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Not to mention, Kingsbury's previous experience with Williams -- knowing what he does well and where he needs to improve -- could be a big benefit for him in the interview process.

Kingsbury did interview for the Bears' offensive coordinator job this offseason, where he was eventually passed over for Shane Waldron, who was fired earlier this season. Still, Kingsbury is expected to interview for the head coaching vacancy. Not only would he check the offense box, with Williams, but he has previous head coaching experience after his four-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview for Bears' head coach job