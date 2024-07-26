KJ Choi leads Senior British Open, Angel Cabrera is five shots back after 36 holes at Carnoustie

KJ Choi on the 14th tee alongside Angel Cabrera at the 2024 Senior Open at Carnoustie Golf Links . (Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

he was granted a visa he made his PGA Tour Champions return he won a match play event in England whiffing on a putt

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: KJ Choi leads Senior British Open, Angel Cabrera is five shots back after 36 holes at Carnoustie