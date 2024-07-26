KJ Choi leads Senior British Open, Angel Cabrera is five shots back after 36 holes at Carnoustie

- Advertisement
Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi State.
Whitham, who turns 14 on Saturday, will be the youngest player in a top-level men's or women's soccer game when she makes her debut — potentially as soon as Sunday.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
Your UFC 304 primer is here ahead of Saturday's madness in Manchester.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller was placed on the injured list due to a fractured left pinky finger. That might influence whether he gets traded.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
The potential candidates range from an astronaut to an actor to all-time soccer greats.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The Bills had some roster turnover this offseason.
Gallup signed with the Raiders as a free agent and was scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday. He instead opted to retire.
Brandon Aiyuk wants a trade out of San Francisco, but that's not really up to him.