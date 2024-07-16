Kirby Smart again addresses Georgia football players driving arrests at SEC media days

DALLAS — The headline from a year ago at Georgia football's appearance at SEC media days in Nashville still applied Tuesday morning as coach Kirby Smart and three players took their turn here.

The Bulldogs actions behind the wheel become front and center again when two players were arrested for reckless driving and another was cited for racing.

It’s the kind of preseason buzz that a program widely viewed as the preseason No. 1 team doesn’t need.

Georgia has had at least 25 arrests or citations for speeding, reckless driving or racing since the fatal crash of Jan. 15, 2023 that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police said high speed and alcohol factored into the crash after LeCroy and now Philadelphia Eagle Jalen Carter were racing.

Five Georgia players are known to have been arrested or cited for driving related issues since March 24 when Florida transfer running back Trevor Etienne was jailed. He was charged with DUI which was dismissed last week. He also plead no contest to reckless driving and guilty to failure to maintain lane, underage possession of alcohol and a window tint violation.

Freshman running back Savoie White, who was arrested for reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one street on May 18, was also cited by the Georgia Department of Public Safety for speeding in Dahlonega on March 30 for going 69 in a 55.

Senior linebacker Smael Mondon and freshman Demello Jones were charged with racing Wednesday and Mondon with reckless driving. Offensive lineman Bo Hughley was arrested for reckless driving for a an incident a day earlier when he had a single-vehicle crash.

“The incidents that we’ve had off the field are not something that that we condone,” Smart said Tuesday. “It’s very unfortunate, disappointing I guess is the best word. I always talk about process and outcomes. I talked about that with wins and losses that we try not to base things on the outcomes with wins and losses. In this situation, the outcomes are very disappointing.”

Smart said backup safety David Daniel-Sisavanh has been dismissed from the team.

He only said that was for “a violation of team rules.”

His Feb. 24 charge by Georgia Department of Public Safety for reckless driving in Atanta when he made multiple lane changes at high speed and led police on a pursuit came to light last week.

Smart said players that are charged with driving offenses have been “fined” in NIL payments by the Classic City Collective.

He indicated suspensions are coming but he didn’t say whether Etiene or Mondon will face that type of discipline.

“We’ll have suspensions coming out of some of these,” he said. “I think everybody wants to know, what game and are they suspended? That’s probably an important things in terms of the discipline, the culture that they get to experience. We’ve done more as far. As I know. There’s not one team in the country that’s every suspended a player for traffic violations. That’s what Marcus Rosemy got suspended for (last year).

Smart added: “Our process and the things we put in place, I feel very strongly about,” Smart said. “We do as much or more education as anybody in the country.”

Quarterback Carson Beck has received plenty of attention for driving a Lamborghini.

“Let’s clarify I don’t like fast cars, I like cars,” Beck said Tuesday. “Obviously, my car is fast, 100 percent, but I don’t drive like an idiot.”

Smart said he didn’t want to name players who are suspended ahead of time.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s right to go down to the town square and publicly shame kids,” Smart said. “When that happens, they go through a lot. And there’s a lot of remorse from these young men who’ve made mistakes. But our job is to educate. Continue to grow these young men.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Kirby Smart addresses Georgia football driving arrests