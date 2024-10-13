Kinkead Dent throws 2 touchdown passes, runs for 2 scores as UT Martin thumps Western Illinois 45-17

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, and UT Martin scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in a 45-17 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Dent connected with Max Dowling for a 48-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage and ran it in from a yard out with 60 seconds left to give UT Martin (4-3, 2-1 Big South-OVC) a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

Glover Cook III scored on a 33-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Skyhawks ahead by 18. Dent added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dowling and UT Martin led 28-3 at halftime.

Patrick Smith scored on a 10-yard run and Dent ran it in from 5 yards out in the third quarter for a 42-3 advantage.

Dent finished with 194 yards on 16-for-21 passing for the Skyhawks. Smith rushed for 145 yards on 17 carries. Dowling caught three passes for 88 yards.

Nathan Lamb completed 20 of 33 passes for 158 yards for Western Illinois (2-4, 1-1). Backup Chris Irvin completed 6 of 13 for 74 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown toss to Demari Davis with 31 seconds left to play. Cameron Smith had a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

UT Martin's offense had a 541-294 advantage in yards gained over the Leathernecks.

The Associated Press