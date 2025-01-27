Kings vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Sacramento Kings play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $7,524,892 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $12,325,454 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: WFAN
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Kings vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest