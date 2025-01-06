Kings play the Heat on 4-game win streak

Miami Heat (17-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into a matchup against Miami as winners of four straight games.

The Kings are 9-12 on their home court. Sacramento is 9-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are 7-9 on the road. Miami has a 9-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Kings.

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Heat.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: De'Aaron Fox: out (hip).

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (personal), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press