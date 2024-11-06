Kings host the Canucks after Lewis' 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (6-2-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vancouver Canucks after Trevor Lewis scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild.

Los Angeles has a 3-2-0 record in Pacific Division games and an 8-3-3 record overall. The Kings have scored 47 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

Vancouver has a 2-0-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 6-2-3 record overall. The Canucks have a 6-0-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press