Kings don't see pathway to acquire Cameron Johnson for now

The Sacramento Kings have been frequently mentioned this month as an aggressive trade suitor for the Nets' sharpshooter, but league sources told The Stein Line on Wednesday that there have been no discussions between the Kings and Nets regarding Johnson for weeks. Sources say that the Kings, at this juncture, do not see a pathway to a workable Johnson deal with the Nets.

Cleveland and Indiana are two other teams routinely mentioned as top Johnson suitors, but as Fischer reported Saturday, any interest from the Cavaliers likewise appears to be preliminary at best. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2025

Brian Lewis: Cam Johnson (right ankle sprain) and Day’Ron Sharpe (right eye injury) are available. #nets #OKCThunder -via x.com / January 19, 2025

Brooklyn believes it doesn't have to move Johnson now in part because it has sufficiently weakened its team already by trading away Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Nets are 4-13 since boasting a 10-15 record on the day they traded Schröder to Golden State. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 19, 2025

